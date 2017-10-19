Why do many/most people like…frames? (Or maybe not?) And what defines a frame?

This window photo displays some frames – photographed when I was looking out of my own hotel window. I like it, despite its drabness and ordinariness.

Many city windows look just like the one above…or like this one…

But a frame does not have to look like a window frame or a door frame…or a painting frame – it can be…different.

How many frames can you find in this photo?

And frames can be – very different!

It can stare at you in night light…

…or give you an irregular, sunlit moment.

So – what do you think about frames? Are you a compulsive frame user, or not? Do we need them at all?