Why do many/most people like…frames? (Or maybe not?) And what defines a frame?
This window photo displays some frames – photographed when I was looking out of my own hotel window. I like it, despite its drabness and ordinariness.
Many city windows look just like the one above…or like this one…
But a frame does not have to look like a window frame or a door frame…or a painting frame – it can be…different.
How many frames can you find in this photo?
And frames can be – very different!
It can stare at you in night light…
…or give you an irregular, sunlit moment.
So – what do you think about frames? Are you a compulsive frame user, or not? Do we need them at all?
Annonser
One comment on “Thursday Thoughts – Framed”
Those are fun, A-C. I like to use frames of some sort quite often, whether natural or manmade.
janet