Most people love things that glow. Who can resist… a sunset? My choice for this week’s challenge is a photo from Iceland and the winter sun’s last glow after a glorious day.
6 comments on “WPC: Glow”
You caught two glows there, A-C, making the photo special.
janet
Thank you for a lovely comment, Janet.
What a great photo, with the gold as the focal point!
Thank you very much! Iceland is always golden!
I Love it.
I am glad you do! Thank you.