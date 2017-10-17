Fire and Sand

Tonight I learned that the special light today – the sun never came through and it had a strange orange shine – originated from the effects of the fires in Spain/Portugal and sand from Northern Africa.

I had brought my camera, heading for the forest, for some last shots of the autumn leaves – but the morning resulted in these shots of the unusual phenomenon. Not very clear or bright, but you can even see orange glittering water!

 

2 comments on “Fire and Sand

  1. We experienced this yesterday, Leya. The remnants of Hurricane Ophelia also helped with the phenomenon, bathing everywhere in a surreal orange-yellow glow. It was both eerie and calm at the same time.

