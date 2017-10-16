The urge to rise early grows with the intensifying of autumn colours. This morning I had my share of beauty and tranquility, quietness and delightful dew. If you love nature like I do, I hope you will enjoy this 2 1/2 hours walk – shortened to some minutes only…
…and back homewards again, following this country road of oaken sentinels. A better start of a new day is not easily found!
11 comments on “Dewy Morning Walk”
Wonderful views, dear Anne-Christine & a curious mushroom!
😀
You are tempting me with that beautiful landscape, Leya ❤ 🙂
I hope so…:-D
What a fantastic start to your day, A C!
My favourite start!
Good!
beautiful! got to love nature.
Got to!
Härliga bilder från din promenad.
En fin dag – tack! Äntligen lite höstfärger här.