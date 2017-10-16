Dewy Morning Walk

The urge to rise early grows with the intensifying of autumn colours. This morning I had my share of beauty and tranquility, quietness and delightful dew. If you love nature like I do, I hope you will enjoy this 2 1/2 hours walk – shortened to some minutes only…

…and back homewards again, following this country road of oaken sentinels. A better start of a new day is not easily found!

