Paula, at Lost in Translation, asks us for a black and white shape, this Sunday. I hope it is OK with two. From an outdoor exhibition where the artist’s name was missing.
6 comments on “Black&White Sunday: Shape”
How fabulous!
Thank you – when I first saw them I thought they were frightening…
Så fina små huvud.
Egentligen är de mycket stora. Själva huvudet är stort som en fåtölj.
Interesting picture
I am glad you think so.