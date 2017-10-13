Fresh Air and Art – The Modern Łódź Fabryczna

Vivi entered the B&W Challenge in my recent post…and if you look closely, you can see she is very impressed by this new railway station – and so was I – exploring it for more than an hour. Originally it was meant for high-speed-trains, but due to the latest estimated cost of 10 billion Euro, the high-speed line was put on hold.

Anyway, air and space, light and art – you cannot but feel good here!

Łódź Fabryczna is the largest and most modern railway station in the city. According to Wikipedia, it was originally constructed in the centre of Łódź, at the initiative of industrialist Karol Scheibler in 1865.

Art exhibition in two levels!

The old station was closed on October 16, 2011, and in June 2012 it was demolished to make way for the building of a new station below ground level. It reopened on 11 December 2016.

Today, we also noticed that our Swedish company, SKANSKA, is working the construction site nearby. What they are building? I have no answer to that.