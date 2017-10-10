Travel theme: Names

For Ailsa this week: Bram Stoker in Whitby and The Kingston Flyer in New Zealand – lovely memories both.

 

10 comments on “Travel theme: Names

  4. Bram Stoker in Whitby. I love Whitby I’ve read Bram Stokers Dracula, His story came from stories his Mother read to him as a sickly child, old stories from Sligo, he grew up and got better he went to Trinity college in Ireland where he became good at athletics, later he became a stage manager. Henry Irving was not an easy man to work for. I am a bit rusty passed that. Been a while, he Did I believe interview the great Winston Churchill.

