Travel theme: Names For Ailsa this week: Bram Stoker in Whitby and The Kingston Flyer in New Zealand – lovely memories both.
10 comments on “Travel theme: Names”
Abraham ”Bram” Stoker was an Irish author, best known today for his 1897 Gothic novel Dracula. During his lifetime, he was better known as the personal assistant of actor Henry Irving and business … Wikipedia
Died: 20 April 1912, London
I’m afraid I don’t know much about the Kingston flyer of New Zealand.
Just an old steam train – but well restored and still in use.
Good thing.
Old ghost and scary stories.
Yes – he was rather good at it!
I like to read and learn things. Broadens horizons.
True. People who do not read don’t develop or grow either.
I feel sad for them.
Bram Stoker in Whitby. I love Whitby I’ve read Bram Stokers Dracula, His story came from stories his Mother read to him as a sickly child, old stories from Sligo, he grew up and got better he went to Trinity college in Ireland where he became good at athletics, later he became a stage manager. Henry Irving was not an easy man to work for. I am a bit rusty passed that. Been a while, he Did I believe interview the great Winston Churchill.