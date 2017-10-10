We visited an open – air museum(at The White Factory) – Skansen – where the collected objects are typical representatives of architecture in Łódź at the turn of the 19th-20th century. The museum was under construction from September 2006 until May 2008, and was finally opened for visitors in September 2008.

According to Wikipedia, these specimens include a church (transported from Nowosolna), a summer villa (transported from Ruda Pabianicka), a one-storey house for workers (from Mazowiecka Street), a wooden tram-stop (from Zgierz) and four craftsman’s houses (from Żeromskiego, Mazowiecka and Kopernika Streets).

Here are some of the most lovely ones – converted into ”painted” versions. I found that very fitting – hope you do as well!