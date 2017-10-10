Old Architecture in Łódź – Skansen

We visited an open – air museum(at The White Factory) – Skansen – where the collected objects are typical representatives of architecture in Łódź at the turn of the 19th-20th century. The museum was under construction from September 2006 until May 2008, and was finally opened for visitors in September 2008.

According to Wikipedia, these specimens include a church (transported from Nowosolna), a summer villa (transported from Ruda Pabianicka), a one-storey house for workers (from Mazowiecka Street), a wooden tram-stop (from Zgierz) and four craftsman’s houses (from Żeromskiego, Mazowiecka and Kopernika Streets).

Here are some of the most lovely ones – converted into ”painted” versions. I found that very fitting – hope you do as well!

 

Annonser

14 comments on “Old Architecture in Łódź – Skansen

  3. Där skulle jag mer än gärna gått runt med min kamera. Väldigt effektfullt och riktigt snyggt med ”Målade” versioner, sista byggnaden har en helt fantastisk arkitektur.

    Svara

Halva verket är läsarens - så, vad säger Du? As the second half is the reader's - I'd love to have Your line!

Fyll i dina uppgifter nedan eller klicka på en ikon för att logga in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

Du kommenterar med ditt WordPress.com-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Twitter-bild

Du kommenterar med ditt Twitter-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Facebook-foto

Du kommenterar med ditt Facebook-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Google+ photo

Du kommenterar med ditt Google+-konto. Logga ut / Ändra )

Avbryt

Ansluter till %s