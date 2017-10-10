We visited an open – air museum(at The White Factory) – Skansen – where the collected objects are typical representatives of architecture in Łódź at the turn of the 19th-20th century. The museum was under construction from September 2006 until May 2008, and was finally opened for visitors in September 2008.
According to Wikipedia, these specimens include a church (transported from Nowosolna), a summer villa (transported from Ruda Pabianicka), a one-storey house for workers (from Mazowiecka Street), a wooden tram-stop (from Zgierz) and four craftsman’s houses (from Żeromskiego, Mazowiecka and Kopernika Streets).
Here are some of the most lovely ones – converted into ”painted” versions. I found that very fitting – hope you do as well!
Annonser
14 comments on “Old Architecture in Łódź – Skansen”
The painted versions are lovely.
It looks like a movie set! Beautiful!
Där skulle jag mer än gärna gått runt med min kamera. Väldigt effektfullt och riktigt snyggt med ”Målade” versioner, sista byggnaden har en helt fantastisk arkitektur.
En stilla dag är det ett ljuvligt ställe att njuta!
Lovely!
😀Old architecture – handicraft. I always think about how much skill and how many hours behind.
Cracking buildings
😀 I am glad you like them!
Great photographs.
Thank you!
You are Welcome.
What a marvellous place, A C
It is – and the weather was glorious.
Perfect!