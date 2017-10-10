Cee’s Fun Foto Challenge: Letter H – Topic for this week is Happy
Two lovely Scottish ladies putting on coffee for their boule playing husbands and students leaving school – happiness!
7 comments on “CFFC: Letter H – Happy”
🙂 🙂 🙂 A post to make me smile.
En härlig känsla av glädje i båda bilderna, en glädje ur lite olika perspektiv.
Det är det. En stillsam och en euforisk!
Happiness is contagious, Leya. Your photos made me smile. 🙂
Then I am happy too!
Happy alright!
😀