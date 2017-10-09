Parks and Alleys – Light is Everywhere

For five years Łódź has been hosting the Light Move Festival, and last year there were 50 000 visitors. I can understand why. Let us count down…and walk with the crowd!

Many planets and clouds moving –

And, let us count down again…and have a spooky walk in the park…with wild animals, hanging tree witches and other creatures!

Detta bildspel kräver JavaScript.

What about giant shining flowers made of plastic bottles? Or the traditional balloons!

In the big square we enjoyed the Grand Finale – The Rossman Building and the cathedral, dancing and moving in spectacular light shows …The short movies are on my Facebook and on Instagram – it is not possible to transmit the feeling with only photos…

My favourite birds though…over there to the right. Then we finished off with our own ”Rosegarden”, sparkling in the darkness. Good night to you all!