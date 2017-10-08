The Light Move Festival – the name says what it is about. Moving lights, dancing, changing – together with catchy music. The first night we went out only on our own street. And we loved it.
The gear and the people guarding it were very friendly and helpful – they even tried to walk us to the restaurant we could not find…
I was happy to see our own Sven Nykvist in the street!
This first night, before the big crowds, we could stroll and only enjoy. Saturday night there was really too much people around, and Viveka and I lost each other several times.
So, photographing is not the best thing to do here…instead I filmed some with my phone. Spectacular – but as my site does not let me show movies, I put the films on my Instagram and on Facebook. That is where you should go if you want to really understand what this festival is all about!
There are other things to show than the street lights though…I will be back with more glimpses of light inventiveness and fantasy from the parks and alleys!
11 comments on “The Light Move Festival”
Looks amazing, A-C!
janet
It looks completely amazing.
Loved it. And friendly as well – full of children, parents and grandparents!
Oj, så mycket ljus och färg! Härligt med festivaler, de innheåller oftast så mycket glädje och det kan vi inte få för mycket av. Förstår att det inte var lätt att fotografera men bilderna förmedlar verkligen en känsla av just festival. Filma med mobilen 😕 Haha.. själv klarar jag inte ens av att ta en bild. Har hoppat av instagram men kan ju kolla via facebook som jag inte heller längre använder så jag får se om jag hittar dig via vårt företag´s fb. 🙂
Färg måste vi ha! Livet blir mycket lättare då! Vad har du för mobil eftersom det är svårt? Jag gillar det enkla verktyget utan tyngd och utan inställningar. Min Samsung tar bra bilder – ibland bättre än den stora kameran. Särskilt i mörker.
Imponerande! Att din mobilkamera ibland tar bättre bilder än en systemkamera. Skulle också gärna slippa släpa runt på 1,5 kg plus tänka på alla inställningar. Jag har en Iphone SE, kanske ska ge den en chans till 🙂
Haha, jo. Skillnaden är ju att bilderna blir mindre och tål inte så stor uppförstoring. Men behändigt när man ska ha dem till Instagram eller fb.
Hi Leya, Is this the festival in Poland? Looks amazing!
Yes, it is in Poland – quite fabulous…never seen anything like it.
Marvellous!
It really is!