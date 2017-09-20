WPC: Layered Layered? What could be more layered than the giant pancaces of New Zealand. Impressive! The Pancake cliffs, New Zealand Annonser Share this:Klicka för att dela på Twitter (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Dela på Facebook (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för utskrift (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Click to email (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)Klicka för att dela på Tumblr (Öppnas i ett nytt fönster)GillaGilla Laddar... Relaterade
23 comments on “WPC: Layered”
Those are amazing landscape formations. Looks like someone has played with a stack of slate.
Exactly…maybe someone did…
Stunning!
Nature’s wonder!
Naturen är verkligen helt fantastisk!! Ett väldigt passande val till veckans tema 🙂
Tack – och Nya Zeeland är sannerligen ett underverk hela landet.
Wow, those are great!
janet
Thank you, yes. A fantastic place. But so is the whole of New Zealand!
From what I’ve seen that’s very true.
Terrific image, Ann-Christine! I thought these were simply amazing when we visited.
They really are – nature’s wonders again.
Absolutely ”layered” beauty!
😀
And how! 🙂
😀
Hmmm pancakes… Very nice looking rocks!
Impressive they are.
Fantastic, aren’t they? Are you going to be well enough for Lodz? 🙂 🙂
They really are! I am feeling better…working on it!
What a sight!
They are incredible!